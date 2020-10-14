LG expands washer-dryer combo lineup with bigger products

(LG Electronics Inc.)

LG Electronics Inc., a major South Korean home appliance maker, said Wednesday it will expand its washer-dryer combo lineup with large capacity products to better meet consumer demand.



LG WashTower is a washer-dryer combo that combines a front-loading washing machine and a dryer into a single laundry appliance. The product is currently sold with a 21-kilogram washer at the bottom and a 16-kilogram dryer at the top, but the new model will have a 24-kilogram washer and a 17-kilogram dryer, the company said.



The latest WashTower will be launched in South Korea on Thursday with a price tag of 4.49 million won ($3,920), according to LG.



LG's dryer is equipped with TrueSteam technology that focuses on sterilizing bacteria and allergens. Its washer boasts artificial intelligence direct drive technology, which enables the appliance to automatically determine the best settings based on the weight and texture of clothing.



The washer also shares washing cycle information with the dryer, which automatically sets the optimal course and preheats the drum to quickly complete laundry work.



The WashTower also boasts a single, intuitive user interface with its all-in-one center control located between the washer and dryer, allowing users to easily manage both the washer and dryer. (Yonhap)