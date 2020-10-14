Navy sailor on vacation tests positive for coronavirus

(Yonhap)

A Navy sailor has tested positive for the new coronavirus after coming into contact with another virus patient while on vacation, the defense ministry said Wednesday.



The sailor stationed on the southern island of Jeju was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 the previous day while spending his vacation in Uijeongbu, north of Seoul, according to the ministry.



The latest case raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 155.



On Monday, the military lifted a vacation ban for enlisted services members after the government eased social distancing guidelines on the new coronavirus.



South Korea reported 84 additional virus cases on Wednesday, raising the total caseload to 24,889. (Yonhap)