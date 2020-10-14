Apple to launch iPhone 12 in S. Korea on Oct. 30

(Apple Inc.)

Apple Inc. said Wednesday it will launch its new smartphone, the iPhone 12, in South Korea later this month as the US tech giant aims to attract more consumers here with its first 5G-supporting handset.



Apple on Tuesday (local time) unveiled four models of the iPhone 12 series -- the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 Mini, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.



Of them, Apple said the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro will go on sale in South Korea on Oct. 30, one week after the company launches the products in select countries, including the United States, Britain, Germany, China and Japan.



The launch date of the iPhone 12 Mini and the iPhone 12 Pro Max in South Korea were not revealed, but it is expected to be in late November. In other countries, Apple said the two models will hit the shelves in select countries on Nov. 13.



Apple said the iPhone 12 will be sold with a price tag starting from 1.09 million won ($950) here, and the iPhone 12 Mini from 950,000 won. The starting price for the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max has been set at 1.35 million won and 1.49 million won, respectively.



The iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max are available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB models, while the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini come with storage options of 64GB, 128GB and 256GB.



The iPhone 12 models are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic processor, the first chip in the smartphone industry manufactured on the 5-nanometer process. Apple said the A14 Bionic chip boasts 50 percent faster CPU and GPU performances compared with its competitors.



The iPhone 12 family also features Super Retina XDR displays for "a brighter, more immersive viewing experience," Apple said, and a new Ceramic Shield front cover, which provides the best durability in the product's history in terms of drop performance.



The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini have two cameras on the back, while the iPhone 12 Pro models have a triple rear-camera system comprised of a wide camera, ultra wide lens and telephoto camera.



The iPhone 12 Pro models also feature a new LiDAR scanner to deliver better augmented reality experiences to consumers.



Apple hopes the new iPhone 12 series can attract 5G users in South Korea, the first country in the world to commercialize the 5G network service. As of August, South Korea had 8.7 million 5G users.



Apple also expects the release of the new smartphone to narrow its gap with Samsung Electronics Co. in the South Korean market.



Apple was the second-largest smartphone brand in South Korea with a 19 percent market share as of the second quarter, according to industry tracker Counterpoint Research, trailing far behind Samsung with a 67 percent market share. (Yonhap)