 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

US military chief vows to provide 'extended deterrence' to S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 14, 2020 - 09:18       Updated : Oct 14, 2020 - 09:18
(Joint Chiefs of Staff)
(Joint Chiefs of Staff)
The United States has reaffirmed its commitment to South Korea's security, including providing "extended deterrence," during annual talks between the military chiefs of the two countries, both sides said Wednesday.

US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman (JCS) Gen. Mark Milley made the remark Tuesday during the 45th Military Committee Meeting (MCM) via videoconference with his South Korean counterpart, Gen. Won In-choul, days after North Korea unveiled a massive new intercontinental missile (ICBM) and other weapons.

"Gen. Milley reiterated the United States' firm commitments to the Republic of Korea and to providing extended deterrence," a joint statement said.

Extended deterrence refers to the US commitment to use a full range of military capabilities, including its nuclear umbrella, to protect its allies from enemies' nuclear and missile threats. 

During the talks, the two leaders recognized that the alliance has "remained the linchpin" for regional security for the past seven decades, and discussed specific measures to strengthen their defense posture and enhance cooperation. This year marks the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the 1950-53 Korean War.

Gen. Won praised joint efforts to maintain the alliance's "Fight Tonight" readiness despite COVID-19 difficulties.

Tuesday's meeting was also attended by Maj. Gen. Jung Sang-hwa, acting chief director of JCS Directorate for Strategic Planning.

From the US side, Indo-Pacific Command leader Adm. Philip Davidson and US Forces Korea Commander Gen. Robert Abrams joined the meeting.

The MCM is held every year, usually a day before the defense ministers of the two countries hold the Security Consultative Meeting (SCM). This year's SCM is slated to be held in Washington on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114