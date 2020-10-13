Tottenham's Son Heung-min has mixed feelings about documentary on club

Tottenham's Son Heung-Min (C) in action during the warm-up ahead of the English Premier League match between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in Manchester, Britain, Oct. 4. (EPA-Yonhap)

During what ultimately ended as a disappointing 2019-2020 Premier League season for Tottenham Hotspur, the club's Korean star Son Heung-min and his lads had a documentary crew's cameras and microphones following their moves at home and away.



The upshot was "All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur," a nine-episode series on Amazon Prime. It chronicles a campaign that saw the slumping Spurs change their head coach en route to a sixth-place finish.



Having watched the documentary, Son said he has mixed feelings about the experience.



"It's a bit weird when you see your dressing room, but it was really fun to watch," Son said in a roundtable Zoom interview with international media on Monday. "Even my voice (sounded weird). But I think as a player, it was a bit sad to watch because there were a lot of unlucky things happening. When we were doing so well, people were getting injured."



In one episode, Son was seen having a heated argument with team captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris in the lockers during halftime of a match. Lloris challenged Son on his apparent lack of effort on the defensive end, and Lloris had to be held back by a teammate before things boiled over.



Son explained that the incident happened in the heat of the moment because "we just wanted to win the game." He also insisted he and his players didn't do anything differently just because there were cameras around them.



"We didn't change our behavior. Sometimes, we forgot that cameras were around us," Son said.



He admitted he at first didn't feel comfortable with being filmed, but in the end, it was worth it because it helped get the Spurs brand reach even non-football fans.



"I think it's good for the club," he said. "I think people will have so much fun (watching the documentary) because something is always happening. People are going to like the Spurs more."



Would Son be interested in doing a similar documentary down the road, though?



"We'll see. Maybe or maybe not," Son said with a smile. "I just want to focus on football."



Son is off to an excellent start this season, enjoying the kind of performance that may be worth chronicling for a new documentary. He is tied for the Premier League lead with six goals after four matches. Four of those goals came in one match: on Sept. 20 against Southampton. Son also had a goal in two appearances during the UEFA Europa League qualifying stage. (Yonhap)