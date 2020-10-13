S. Korea's first lady stresses IVI's role in global fight against COVID-19

(Yonhap)

First Lady Kim Jung-sook of South Korea said Tuesday that the role and mission of the International Vaccine Institute (IVI) has become more significant than ever amid the new coronavirus outbreak.



She was speaking in a video message for the Seoul-based organization's annual forum of partner nations, which was held online. Kim serves as honorary president of South Korea's IVI support committee.



"As the whole world battles against the COVID-19 pandemic, the mission of the IVI, which is to discover, develop and deliver safe, effective and affordable vaccines, has now become the priority of the global community," Kim said.



She called for international solidarity to overcome the virus crisis.



"Just as South Korean citizens have guarded their own freedom and safety by protecting those of neighbors based on community spirit, the global community should unite to ensure prosperity for all," she said. (Yonhap)