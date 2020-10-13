Defense chief in US to discuss wartime control transfer

(Yonhap)
South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook traveled to the United States Tuesday to discuss the plan for Seoul to take over wartime operational control from Washington at an annual security meeting.
Breaking with convention, Suh made the trip to Washington on Korea’s Multi Role Tanker Transport, an aerial refueling tanker aircraft, to reduce the coronavirus risk in a civilian flight and partly to display the Air Force’s growing prowess.
“The handover of the wartime role, along with the North Korea crisis, will be the talking points,” a senior military official here said in a reference to the North’s recent unveiling of its latest ballistic missiles suspected to be more advanced with multiple warheads aboard.
In a three-day trip, Suh is expected to talk with Defense Secretary Mark Esper about finishing stage two of a three-phase handover scheme early next year and stage three later the same year, so they could wrap up the transfer by 2022 as scheduled, before President Moon Jae-in leaves office that May.
The two sides missed out on testing stage two this year due to scaled-back exercises over coronavirus concerns.
Suh will also likely address conditions for the transfer involving Seoul’s readiness to take on the wartime operational control and a security landscape favorable to the South. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff here told the parliament Thursday changes could be made to those conditions, if the transfer gets delayed.
The two allies will also share assessments on North Korea’s latest ballistic missiles, which some experts described as a “monster” given its size. The military here said it has yet to establish how advanced the missiles were, and experts were unsure of whether Pyonyang had made dramatic improvements in its missile technology, due to a lack of corroborating test-launches.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)