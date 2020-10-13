 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Defense chief in US to discuss wartime control transfer

By Choi Si-young
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 15:59       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 17:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
South Korea’s Defense Minister Suh Wook traveled to the United States Tuesday to discuss the plan for Seoul to take over wartime operational control from Washington at an annual security meeting.

Breaking with convention, Suh made the trip to Washington on Korea’s Multi Role Tanker Transport, an aerial refueling tanker aircraft, to reduce the coronavirus risk in a civilian flight and partly to display the Air Force’s growing prowess.

“The handover of the wartime role, along with the North Korea crisis, will be the talking points,” a senior military official here said in a reference to the North’s recent unveiling of its latest ballistic missiles suspected to be more advanced with multiple warheads aboard.

In a three-day trip, Suh is expected to talk with Defense Secretary Mark Esper about finishing stage two of a three-phase handover scheme early next year and stage three later the same year, so they could wrap up the transfer by 2022 as scheduled, before President Moon Jae-in leaves office that May.

The two sides missed out on testing stage two this year due to scaled-back exercises over coronavirus concerns.

Suh will also likely address conditions for the transfer involving Seoul’s readiness to take on the wartime operational control and a security landscape favorable to the South. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff here told the parliament Thursday changes could be made to those conditions, if the transfer gets delayed.

The two allies will also share assessments on North Korea’s latest ballistic missiles, which some experts described as a “monster” given its size. The military here said it has yet to establish how advanced the missiles were, and experts were unsure of whether Pyonyang had made dramatic improvements in its missile technology, due to a lack of corroborating test-launches.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114