National

S. Korea capable of intercepting NK's new multiple rocket launchers: defense ministry

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 13:58       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 13:58
(KCNA-Yonhap)
(KCNA-Yonhap)
South Korea's military can "immediately respond to and incapacitate" North Korean artillery and missiles if they are used to attack the South, the defense ministry said Tuesday, after the North unveiled new weapons during a parade last week.

On Saturday, North Korea held a massive military parade in Pyongyang to mark the 75th founding anniversary of its ruling Workers' Party, unveiling a new intercontinental missile (ICBM) and submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM), along with recently developed multiple rocket launchers.

Asked to comment on South Korea's anti-artillery and missile defense capabilities against such short-range missiles, deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said the military can intercept the missiles through its Patriot and the soon-to-be-deployed M-SAM II ground-to-air missile systems.

"In case of simultaneous attacks (involving different types of missiles), we can immediately respond to and incapacitate them by operating not only the Korean-style missile defense system but also ... other strategic striking systems," Moon said during a regular press briefing.

During the latest parade, North Korea presented its version of Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missile and super-large multiple rocket launchers, which it has test-launched several times since 2019. (Yonhap)
