 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Entertainment

Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival to go live online

By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 17:18       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 17:18
Poster image of the 2020 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival (Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival)
Poster image of the 2020 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival (Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival)

As the COVID-19 pandemic brings a more contactless world, a rock music festival -- an event usually associated with heat and sweat -- will go online.

Iconic rock music event the 2020 Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival will be streamed live online Friday and Saturday. It will be the first online-only event in the festival’s 15-year history.

Organized by Incheon Metropolitan City, the annual festival is held every August at Songdo Moonlight Festival Park. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was to be held both online and offline in October.

But for the safety of the audience, the musicians and the staff, the organizers have decided to make the festival an online-only event and open it to the public free of charge.

The lineup will consist of leading rock acts here such as Jaurim, Guckkasten, Nell, Galaxy Express and more. Though it is a rock festival, the event will also feature musicians working in other genres, such as hip-hop artist BeWhy and gugak (traditional Korean music) act the Lee Hee Moon Company.

The festival is to feature overseas artists too, such as British modern rock band Travis and US post metal band Deafheaven.

For a more hands-on experience, the organizers are hosting Online Penta Mania. Each day, 300 fans will support the festival through videoconferencing platform Zoom.

This year, the festival will feature performances by local youth bands Band Dale and Jackingcong through the Penta Youth Star Program. The two bands were selected from 299 contenders.

“We will work up Pentaport festival’s color online this year. We hope to prepare a better stage next year,” an official from the festival said.

The festival will be streamed on the KBS K-pop and 1 The K YouTube channels. For more information, visit the festival’s official website at Pentaport.co.kr or the Incheon Tourism Organization’s website at www.travelicn.or.kr.

By Im Eun-byel (silvertstar@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114