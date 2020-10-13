 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

[Newsmaker] Illegal military service exemptions rise steadily every year

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 13:09       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 13:32
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of illegal exemptions from mandatory military service detected by local authorities has surged nearly 60 percent over the past five years, a ruling party lawmaker said Tuesday, calling for tougher punishments for draft dodgers.

Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the Democratic Party, citing the Military Manpower Administration's data, said the number of people booked by police on charges of illegally receiving an exemption from military duty increased 59.6 percent from 47 in 2015 to 75 in 2019.

The number of illegal draft evasions caught by authorities also showed a steady annual growth in the in-between years, rising from 54 in 2016 to 59 in 2017 and 69 in 2018, Ahn said, adding 38 cases were booked in the first eight months of the year.

By law, all able-bodied South Korean men must carry out military service for about two years in a country that faces North Korea across one of the world's most heavily fortified borders.

The lawmaker said intentional weight management, or the act of deliberately gaining or losing weight, accounted for the largest portion of illegal methods of military exemption, at 115, from 2015 to August this year, followed by feigned mental disorders (68 cases), intentional tattooing (58), falsifying one's academic background (16) and pretended eye diseases (three).

Notably, three people were caught receiving military exemptions after intentionally cutting their fingers or toes, he said.

But most of those booked for illegal military exemptions were lightly punished, Ahn noted. Of 152 suspects whose sentences were confirmed over the past four years, only four were given actual prison terms, with the rest getting suspended sentences or suspension of indictment.

"It is necessary to raise the statutory sentences for crimes of military service exemptions or strengthen the relevant sentencing guidelines by the Supreme Court in order to prevent such crimes and meet the public's legal sentiment against military service evasion," Ahn said. (Yonhap)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114