[News Focus] Korea No. 2 in OECD in growth of property taxes

A view of apartment complexes in Seoul (Yonhap)

SEJONG -- Compared with other members of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, in recent years South Korea saw its property taxes grow at the second-fastest rate.



Taxes levied on property in Korea -- including real estate and other wealth -- came to 3.3 percent of the gross domestic product in 2018, the latest year for which figures are available. By comparison, those taxes amounted to 3.144 percent of the nation’s GDP in 2017.



The increase -- 0.156 percentage point on-year -- was second on a list of corresponding figures for 34 OECD members. The Paris-based organization did not include any data for three of its 37 members: Australia, Colombia and Mexico.



The OECD specified that the comparison included taxes on immovable property or net wealth, taxes on changes of ownership of property through inheritance or gifts, and taxes on financial and capital transactions. The changes were measured both in percentage of GDP and percentage of total taxation.



In terms of growth in property taxes, Korea outstripped Portugal, which posted 0.082 percentage point from 1.358 percent of GDP in 2017 to 1.44 percent of GDP in 2018. Korea was also ahead of Denmark (0.05 percentage point), New Zealand (0.035 percentage point), Ireland (0.03 percentage point), Germany (0.023 percentage point), Belgium (0.008 percentage point) and the Netherlands (0.007 percentage point).



Many of the 34 economies posted negative figures. Among them were the US with minus 1.323 percentage points, France (minus 0.26), Finland (minus 0.102), Canada (minus 0.054), Sweden (minus 0.042), the UK (minus 0.037) and Japan (minus 0.01).

(Graphic by Kim Sun-young/The Korea Herald)