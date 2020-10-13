 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

LS Cable & System Asia’s operating profit soars 827% on-quarter

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Oct 13, 2020 - 16:51       Updated : Oct 13, 2020 - 16:51

LS Cable & System Asia announced Tuesday that the company‘s operating profit in the third quarter recovered from that of the previous quarter, jumping by 827 percent.

The South Korean company’s operating profit in the third quarter reached 5.1 billion won ($4.4 million), while sales marked 145.9 billion won.

Compared to the same three-month period last year, the company‘s operating profit decreased by 20 percent, when the sales increased by 6 percent, according to the company.

LS Cable & System Asia said the company’s performance recovered as it resumed supply of cables and electric wire to the Vietnamese market. The growing global demand from the telecommunications market also helped the company to mark better profit in the third quarter, it explained.

The South Korean cable maker said its future performance in the second half would continue to improve, backed by recovering demands from the Vietnamese market.

By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114