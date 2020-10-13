LS Cable & System Asia’s operating profit soars 827% on-quarter



LS Cable & System Asia announced Tuesday that the company‘s operating profit in the third quarter recovered from that of the previous quarter, jumping by 827 percent.



The South Korean company’s operating profit in the third quarter reached 5.1 billion won ($4.4 million), while sales marked 145.9 billion won.



Compared to the same three-month period last year, the company‘s operating profit decreased by 20 percent, when the sales increased by 6 percent, according to the company.



LS Cable & System Asia said the company’s performance recovered as it resumed supply of cables and electric wire to the Vietnamese market. The growing global demand from the telecommunications market also helped the company to mark better profit in the third quarter, it explained.



The South Korean cable maker said its future performance in the second half would continue to improve, backed by recovering demands from the Vietnamese market.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)