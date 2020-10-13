S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases back in triple digits

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 cases bounced back to a three-digit figure Tuesday after five days of double-digit gains, a day after the country eased the level of social distancing rules nationwide.
Korea added 102 new coronavirus cases -- 69 locally transmitted and 33 imported from overseas -- according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
The tally marks an uptick from 98 cases posted a day earlier due to a surge in imported cases amid a resurgence of the coronavirus across the world. The country’s daily infections had been in a double-digit range for five consecutive days until Monday.
Korea has not seen major clusters of infections in the aftermath of back-to-back holidays for the past two weekends, but is grappling with small-scale, sporadic outbreaks traced to family gatherings and medical institutions.
The daily average number of locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from Oct. 4-10 was 61.4, with the source of infection for 21.1 percent of the cases unknown, according to the KDCA.
Of Tuesday’s locally transmitted cases, the vast majority were in Greater Seoul – 18 in Seoul and 32 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital. Outside the Seoul area, nine cases were registered in Daejeon, four in Gangwon Province, two in South Chungcheong Province and one each in Busan, Gwangju, North Chungcheong Province and North Jeolla Province.
As many continents are battling a second wave of COVID-1,9 with more than 37.5 million infections and at least 1 million deaths around the globe so far, Korea saw the number of imported cases exceed 30, for the first time in 76 days.
On Tuesday, there were 33 imported cases, 12 of which were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea and 21 of which were detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Twenty-nine of the cases involved foreign nationals.
Twenty-six cases were from elsewhere in Asia -- including 14 from Russia, five from Japan and four from Nepal. Four cases were from the United States, one from Canada, one from Brazil and one from Ukraine.
The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition was 91 as of Tuesday.
One more person died from the virus, with the death toll now at 434. The overall fatality rate is 1.75 percent.
So far, of the 24,805 people confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus here, 22,863 have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 135 from a day earlier. Some 1,508 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine.
The country carried out 13,161 tests in the past day, with over 2.42 million tests conducted since Jan. 3. Some 20,124 people were awaiting results as of Tuesday.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com
)