Com2us acquires German sports game company

South Korean mobile game developer Com2us said Monday it had acquired a 100 percent stake in German sports game company Out of the Park Developments, the company’s first foreign takeover.
Com2us, which already offers sports games officially licensed by Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association and Korea Baseball Organization, will expand its footprint into sports management games by utilizing OOTP’s expertise in the genre.
Established in 1999, OOTP is best known for “Out of the Park Baseball,” a baseball team management and match simulation game officially licensed by Major League Baseball. The game has been awarded as the best PC game of the year twice by a review website Metacritic. OOTP also publishes Franchise Hockey Manager.
“Together with OOTP, Com2us will seek global expansion and offer mobile versions of its games,” a Com2us official said.
