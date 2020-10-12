eBay Korea’s Smart Delivery launches charity campaign

(eBay Korea)
eBay Korea’s next-day delivery service Smart Delivery on Monday launched a charity campaign to fund daily necessities for elderly single households.
Part of the proceeds made through the company’s express delivery service will be donated to Miral Welfare Foundation and provide daily necessities kits for some 300 elderly people around the country who are living alone by early November, the firm said Monday.
The campaign, which is funded in part through social contribution funds set up by its e-commerce platforms Gmarket and Auction, comes as the ongoing COVID-10 pandemic has made shopping difficult for marginalized members of society. South Korea also has one of the highest elderly poverty rates in the world.
“Through our first campaign, we hope to raise awareness of helping elderly people who live alone and need help with shopping ahead of the winter season,” a company official said.
The e-commerce giant is also teaming up with LG Household & Health Care to run separate initiatives that help elderly people.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
