SC Bank Korea to host webinar on ESG investment

SC Bank Korea
Standard Chartered Bank Korea said Monday it planned to host a webinar on environmental, social and governance investment on Thursday as such standards become more prominent in the coronavirus pandemic era.
The event, co-hosted by a local youth civic group Green Environment Youth Korea, will discuss the subject of climate change along with sustainable financial investment for millennials, among other subjects.
Standard Chartered Group CEO Bill Winters, who recently wrapped-up a monthlong trip to South Korea, is to make an opening speech about the firm’s visions and philosophy on ESG investment.
The webinar is scheduled for 8 p.m. Thursday.
People who wish to join the webinar can sign-up through SC Bank Korea’s official website or its Facebook page until 9 a.m. Thursday.
By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com
)