 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Seoul city lifts ban on rallies of 10 or more people, allows fewer than 100

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 14:02       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 15:22
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

The Seoul city government on Monday eased tough restrictions on outdoor rallies as the country adjusted its social distancing to the lowest level.

The new guidelines allow rallies of fewer than 100 people, lifting an earlier ban on rallies of 10 or more, which had been in place since late August, the local government said.

The measures came as the central government lowered social distancing guidelines from Level 2 to the lowest tier of Level 1 at midnight amid a decrease in new coronavirus cases.

Rallies in downtown areas, including Gwanghwamun Square, will still be banned in line with a separate measure introduced in February, according to the government.

Rallies of fewer than 100 people will also be required to follow antivirus rules, such as temperature checks, writing logs, mask-wearing and keeping 2 meters apart.

An administrative order on mandatory mask-wearing will be extended despite the lowered national guidelines. The order was introduced on Aug. 24 as part of efforts to follow Level 2 guidelines.

Also in line with a nationwide policy, the city government said it plans to charge people who do not wear masks a fine of 100,000 won (US$87) starting Nov. 13 after a one-month grace period.

The city government said it is lifting the Sept. 8 restrictions on entering designated areas of the Han River parks. Parts of the Yeouido, Ttukseom and Banpo parks had been blocked off to prevent crowding and the potential spread of the virus.

The government called for continued observance of antivirus guidelines at the parks, including mask-wearing, physical distancing and refraining from eating, drinking and food deliveries.

Public cultural facilities that partially reopened during the Chuseok holiday period earlier this month will continue limited operations.

Indoor sports facilities also plan to reopen in phases. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114