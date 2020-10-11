 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

[Monitor] TV shipments break record with Samsung, LG topping list

Firms with largest number of TV shipments

By Korea Herald
Published : Oct 12, 2020 - 11:01       Updated : Oct 12, 2020 - 11:01

Shipments of television sets worldwide broke records in the third quarter this year with the volume reaching around 62.05 million, according to market watcher TrendForce based in Taiwan.

Topping the list of manufacturers were South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics, with them respectively seeing 81.7 percent and 67.1 percent increases in the shipment compared to the second quarter. Three Chinese firms followed in the list.

TrendForce said the rapid increase in the shipment follows rescheduled deliveries from the first quarter due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the rise in demand for TVs in the North American region, as well as the seasonal peak in TV sales in the third quarter. 

(khnews@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114