National

S. Korea reports 58 new cases; total now at 24,606

By Kim Arin
Published : Oct 11, 2020 - 09:59       Updated : Oct 11, 2020 - 13:08

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

South Korea conducted 5,799 tests on Saturday to find 58 more positive cases of novel coronavirus -- 46 locally transmitted and 12 imported. The cumulative number of reported cases now totals 24,606.

Since Thursday, the daily count of cases has been in the double digits, raising hopes for the softening of physical distancing restrictions.

The country is currently at Level 2 of the three-tiered physical distancing framework. The Ministry of Health and Welfare in June set out the tiered system for determining the intensity and timing of physical distancing restrictions based on coronavirus trends.

But health experts warn metrics other than the number of confirmed patients are not too promising. The rate of positive tests reached a record high of 1.62 percent on Friday, while the point of infection is untraceable for around 20 percent of the recently discovered cases.

Besides, the possible spread over two subsequent holiday weekends is not likely to have been reflected in the numbers yet.

“People tend to seek testing less over weekends and holidays, leading to fewer tests taking place and less patients being diagnosed,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Kim Woo-joo of Korea University Medical Center in Guro, southern Seoul.

In Seoul, those not complying with face mask wearing will face a fine of up to 100,000 won starting Tuesday. The mask mandate, which came into effect Aug. 24 in the capital, requires people to have masks on both indoors and outside.

Two more people died on Saturday, putting the number of coronavirus fatalities at 432. The overall death rate stands at 1.63 percent. The rate is higher for elderly patients, killing nearly 1 in 5 of those 80 years or older.

There are 89 seriously ill patients who are currently in hospital intensive care units. The majority -- close to 90 percent -- of patients with severe cases are 60 or older.

The number of recoveries reached 22,693, up 69 from a day prior. Since late June, the bar for discharging patients has been lowered to provide more beds for patients in need. Patients who remain without symptoms for 10 consecutive days after their diagnosis are considered officially recovered and released from medical care.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization’s updates show the world recorded over 1 million new cases of the coronavirus in just the last three days. Over 36 million people have been sickened by the disease globally.

By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com)

