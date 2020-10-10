 Back To Top
National

Coronavirus cases stay below 100 for 3rd day

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 10, 2020 - 10:26       Updated : Oct 10, 2020 - 10:26
File photo (Yonhap)

South Korea reported 72 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, its third straight day of the number being below 100, but authorities remained on high alert amid back-to-back holidays.

The total caseload rose to 24,548, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

Among the newly confirmed cases, there were 61 local infections and 11 from international arrivals, it said.

In particular, the KDCA said 25 new patients were confirmed in Seoul and 24 in Gyeonggi Province.

The public health agency reported two more coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total to 430, while 55 additional patients have been released from treatment.

Despite the double-digit increase in daily virus cases, concerns linger due to the report of a group infection incident in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul, which is linked with a family gathering during the five-day Chuseok holiday that ran through last Sunday.

South Koreans also began a three-day holiday period Friday, Hangeul Day, to celebrate the Korean alphabet.

On Friday, the number of coronavirus tests nationwide declined to 4,451 and the ratio of those having tested positive jumped to 1.62 percent from 0.47 percent the previous day. (Yonhap)
