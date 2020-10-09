Fire continues to burn at tower block in Ulsan; 88 taken to hospital

A 33-story apartment building in South Korea's southern city of Ulsan is engulfed in fire on Oct. 8 in this photo provided by a witness. (Yonhap)





Firefighters struggled to completely put out a fire at a high-rise apartment building in the southeastern city of Ulsan for more than nine hours Friday after at least 88 people were sent to hospitals for smoke inhalation.



The blaze broke out at around 11:10 p.m. Thursday at the 33-story Samhwan Art Nouveau commercial and residential building in Ulsan, and flames spread by strong winds to engulf the entire building at one point, sending hundreds of people to evacuate.



The fire was brought under control about two hours later but has not been extinguished completely as of Friday morning, with embers flaring up again due to strong winds.



At least 88 people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment for smoke inhalation, but no deaths were reported, officials said. (Yonhap)