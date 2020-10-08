 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Life&Style

[Eye Plus] Eulji-ro 4-ga turns into gallery at night

By Shin Ji-hye
Published : Oct 10, 2020 - 16:01       Updated : Oct 10, 2020 - 16:01

At nighttime, Euljiro 4-ga in Seoul, long a home to craftsmen and hardware shops, takes on a wholly different look from the day.



Walking the streets in the area during the day, you can see a variety of small shops selling ironware, wood, tool supplies and household goods such as lighting and tiles, as well as craftsmen with decades of experience. The streets ring with the roar of machines, and various tools and tiles wait for customers.

When night falls and the metal and acrylic shops pull down their shutters, the streets turn into galleries. Colorful paintings appear on the shutters. 



The Euljiro Shutter Art Project has been carried out by the Jung-gu District Office since 2016. Lee Won-kyung, who organized the project, matched the workshop of a technical craftsman with artists to create an environment where people can encounter art by chance in their daily lives. Inspired by the unique scenery of Euljiro 4-ga and the daily life of craftsmen, artists completed a total of 30 works. The lights come on at night, illuminating the art until midnight.




Alongside the gallery, Euljiro Street has another attraction. When the shutters are closed and the street lights are lit one by one, folding tables and chairs are densely spread on the streets. The streets are crowded with elderly and young people out to enjoy frothy beer and dried “nogari,” or dried pollack. The beer shops, which have relieved workers’ annoyance and fatigue from days long gone, are now comforting and delighting more people at night.

Written by Shin Ji-hye
Photos by Park Hyun-koo
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114