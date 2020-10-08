 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon vows government's 'special protection' of social workers

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 8, 2020 - 14:29       Updated : Oct 8, 2020 - 14:29
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in said Thursday his government will protect and support social workers nationwide, who are involved in "indispensable face-to-face" activities despite the new coronavirus outbreak.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting with employees at public social service agencies operating in eight regions under the initiative of his left-leaning administration. They provide care services to children, the disabled and adults with long-term health conditions.

"Welfare and the social safety net are becoming more important to overcome the aging and polarization of our society, and we are again realizing their preciousness in the face of the COVID-19 crisis," he said.

He described face-to-face care services as "indispensable labor" to maintain the community especially in the emergency situation.

Related service workers deserve "special protection" of the state as they can be exposed to danger while engaging in face-to-face activities inevitable to the community, Moon added.

He pledged efforts to further develop a system to expand fair compensation and a safety net for those workers.

The president asked the National Assembly to help the government's push for introducing a bill on the expansion and stable operation of relevant organizations, named the Public Agency for Social Service.

The government plans to set up such a social service center in each of South Korea's 17 major cities and provinces by 2022 in a scheme for the public sector to shoulder more responsibilities for the care of people in need. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114