 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Celltrion revs up for Xolair biosimilar’s phase 3 clinical trial

By Lim Jeong-yeo
Published : Oct 8, 2020 - 14:06       Updated : Oct 8, 2020 - 14:06
Celltrion’s plant No. 1 in Songdo, Incheon (Celltrion)
Celltrion’s plant No. 1 in Songdo, Incheon (Celltrion)
Celltrion’s Xolair biosimilar CT-P39 was given the Korean drug authority’s green light to proceed to a clinical phase 3 trial in Korea, the company said Thursday.

The company plans to begin the late stage human test of the pipeline first in Korea, and expand to 600 patients suffering from chronic spontaneous urticaria in seven countries.

So far, in Australia, Celltrion has gained midterm data for the drug’s safety in the human body from the phase 1 clinical trial that is being carried out there.

The global clinical phase 3 trial will be finalized in 2023, Celltrion said.

CT-P39 is a protein replicate of the blockbuster allergy treatment Xolair (omalizumab) that aims to become a more affordable alternative for allergic asthma and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

Xolair, marketed by Genentech and Novartis, is a drug highly in demand that raked in global annual revenue of 3.9 trillion won ($3.37 billion) in 2019.

Unlike novel drug development that starts from a base of zero, CT-P39 as a biosimilar has only to prove its similarity to Xolair in order to receive approval for market distribution.

By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114