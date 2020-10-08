S. Korea’s Yoo advances to final round in WTO leadership race

South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee has advanced to the final round of two candidates in the race to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, according to news reports on Thursday.
Reuters and Bloomberg reported on the results of the second round of voting, where Yoo and Nigeria’s Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who served twice as the country’s finance minister and also as its foreign minister, will go head-to-head for the top job at the multilateral body.
With two women competing in the final round, the WTO appears set to elect its first female chief in its 25-year history.
During the second round of “confessionals” from Sept. 24 to Oct. 4, in which all member states confidentially indicated their preferences, three candidates were eliminated: Liam Fox of Britain, Mohammed Al-Tuwaijri of Saudi Arabia and Amina Mohamed of Kenya.
Initially the race started with eight contenders. Three candidates -- from Mexico, Egypt and Moldova -- were removed after the first round.
During the third and final round of consultations, scheduled to run from later this month until early November, the winner will be selected by consensus among the 164 member states. If no consensus is reached, a vote could take place as a last resort.
The results are due to be announced in early November at the latest.
The WTO has been leaderless since former Director-General Robert Azevedo stepped down a year early on Aug. 31 after seven years at the helm.
If Yoo emerges as the winner, she would not only be the first woman, but also the first Korean to helm the multilateral body, which is beset with challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic and the US-China trade war. Two Koreans have made unsuccessful bids in the past, in 1994 and 2012.
Since she began her campaign in July, Yoo has pledged to reform the WTO to make it more “relevant, resilient and responsive,” taking on a multilateral institution that faced long-standing challenges even before the COVID-19 pandemic crippled global trade and caused a deep recession.
Yoo was appointed Korea’s trade minister in February 2019, becoming the first woman to attain the office since the ministry was established in 1948. Over the course of her nearly 25-year public service career in trade, she has led major bilateral negotiations, including free trade talks with the US, China, Singapore, India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as Seoul’s chief negotiator.
From early on in the selection race, the Korean government has made a concerted effort to campaign on Yoo’s behalf. President Moon Jae-in has carried out “telephone diplomacy” and asked other world leaders to back Yoo, while the Foreign Ministry has asked for other nations’ support at high-level meetings.
Since July Yoo has visited Switzerland, France and the US to meet with country representatives and ask for their support.
By Ahn Sung-mi (sahn@heraldcorp.com
