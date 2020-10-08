S. Korea’s daily COVID-19 case count back in double digits

South Korea’s daily COVID-19 case count fell to a double-digit figure Thursday, after reporting a three-digit gain a day earlier, though health authorities remain on alert over a possible post-holiday resurgence.
Korea added 69 new COVID-19 cases -- 60 locally transmitted and nine imported from overseas -- according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.
Thursday’s tally marks a drop from 114 cases posted the previous day. Before then, the country’s daily infections had hovered around 70 for six consecutive days.
While Korea is bracing for a three-day weekend, which begins with Hangeul Day on Friday, there are lingering concerns about a possible spike in new infections after the extended Chuseok holiday, which ran from Sept. 30 to Sunday, as millions of people moved across the country for family visits or vacations.
A new cluster of infections was detected Thursday, as seven people tested positive from Daejeon after a family gathering. Eight cases were reported Wednesday in connection with door-to-door sales in Seoul after the first patient tested positive Sunday. Cases linked to a hospital in Uijeongbu, Gyeonggi Province, rose to 35.
The sources of infection are unknown for 18.3 percent of the new cases reported for the past two weeks, which could mean the virus is spreading undetected in the community.
Of the locally transmitted cases, the vast majority were in Greater Seoul -- 19 in Seoul, five in neighboring Incheon and 22 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital. Outside the Seoul area, seven cases were reported in Daejeon, five in Busan and one each in North Gyeongsang Province and South Gyeongsang Province.
There were nine imported cases, six of which were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea and three of which were detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Five cases were from elsewhere in Asia excluding China, one was from Poland and three were from the US. Seven of the imported cases involved foreign nationals.
The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition was 97.
Two more people died from the virus, with the death toll now at 427. The overall fatality rate is 1.75 percent.
So far, of the 24,422 people confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus here, 22,463 have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 129 from a day earlier. Some 1,532 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine.
The country carried out 10,771 tests in the past day, with over 2.38 million tests conducted since Jan. 3. Some 20,978 people were awaiting results as of Thursday.
