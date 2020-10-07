Over 4 in 10 Koreans want ruling party to win 2022 presidential race: poll

(Yonhap)

Over 4 out of 10 South Korean adults want the current ruling party to stay in power by winning the upcoming 2022 presidential race, a poll showed Wednesday.



In a survey by Korea Research conducted from Saturday to Sunday on 1,000 adults nationwide, the preference toward a win by a ruling party candidate stood at 44 percent. The poll was commissioned by the daily Kyunghyang Shinmun and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points and a confidence level of 95 percent.



Of the respondents, 37 percent said they favor an opposition candidate's victory for a change of government. The remaining 19 percent said they were not sure which party to vote for.



Preference toward the ruling party was especially strong among those their 30s, 40s and 50s. Support toward the ruling party's candidate among those in their 40s stood at 62 percent, while that toward an opposition candidate remained at 25 percent.



The level of preferences toward both sides was nearly identical among those aged 18-29, at 33 percent and 34 percent, respectively.



Preference toward the opposition was stronger among those above 60.



By region, those based in Seoul showed a stronger inclination toward the opposition at 42 percent. Support toward a ruling party candidate in the capital stood at 40 percent.



South Korea is scheduled to host two high-profile national elections in the first half of 2022 -- the presidential election in March and local elections in June. President Moon Jae-in's five-year term ends in May 2022. (Yonhap)