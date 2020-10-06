Green Cross to export ‘twindemic’ test kits to Europe

Green Cross Medical Science Corporation, the diagnostics kits affiliate of GC, signed a $19 million deal to export diagnostic devices that will simultaneously and separately detect COVID-19 and influenza.



GCMS will provide Polish company Handprod with $11 million worth of blood sugar measurement devices and glycated hemoglobin evaluation systems; and provide Swiss firm Medysis with $8 million worth of a combined diagnosis kits for COVID-19 and influenza, as well as an immunofluorescence antigen diagnostic kits for COVID-19.



Most of the supply will be distributed in the European market, according to GCMS.



GCMS’ main target markets in the past had been in Asia, Africa and South America. The latest deals are hoped to enlarge the company’s playing ground, as well as help Europe fight the SARS CoV-2 pandemic and seasonal influenza, GCMS said.



By Lim Jeong-yeo (kaylalim@heraldcorp.com)