N. Korea 'ablaze with celebrations' ahead of party founding anniv.: state media

(Korean Central News Agency)

North Korea is trying to kick up a festive mood in the runup to this week's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party in an apparent effort to strengthen internal unity despite economic difficulties and other challenges.



The North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) carried a report saying that delegates participating in the celebrations for the 75th founding anniversary of the Workers' Party arrived in Pyongyang on Monday.



"They were warmly greeted by Ri Il-hwan, vice-chairman of the Central Committee of the WPK, and other senior officials of the Party Central Committee and officials of the armed forces organs," the KCNA said.



The Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said that movable sound amplifiers and propaganda cars were introduced across the capital city of Pyongyang to "turn up the streets," saying it is "ablaze with celebrations."



Officials are also putting forth all efforts to finish construction work on streets, buildings and parks to revamp the city ahead of the anniversary, it added.



The paper highlighted efforts in harvesting crops in North and South Hwanghae provinces and in Pyongyang as recent heavy rainfall and typhoons have dealt a blow to the country's agriculture.



The North also opened several exhibitions to mark the founding anniversary, including a national industrial art exhibition in Pyongyang, according to the KCNA.



North Korea tends to mark every fifth or tenth anniversary with large-scale events, such as military provocations, including missile launches, or parades of troops, newly developed strategic weapons and other military hardware.



This year, however, Pyongyang is faced with multiple challenges from its ongoing campaign against the coronavirus, the devastation caused by the recent typhoons and economic woes from global sanctions.



The North's major projects, such as the construction of a general hospital in Pyongyang and a tourist zone in the east coast region of Wonsan, also appear difficult to complete before the anniversary. (Yonhap)