 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Another soldier tests positive for virus in Pocheon Army unit cluster infection

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 11:17       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 11:17
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
Another soldier has tested positive for the new coronavirus at an Army unit in the northern city of Pocheon, bringing the total cases in the unit's infection cluster to 37, the defense ministry said Tuesday.

The soldier was confirmed to be infected with COVID-19 the previous day while away from the unit for vacation. It was unclear whether he contracted the virus before leaving the unit last week for his last vacation before his discharge from mandatory military duty.

Soldiers on their last vacation are discharged from their military service without returning to bases.

The latest case raised the number of coronavirus infections reported at the Pocheon base to 37 since the first case was reported Sunday.

All service members stationed in the city have been banned from off-base trips following the outbreak.

Authorities are tracing the routes of their infection, but the exact cause has yet to be identified.

"We are putting utmost efforts to confirm the route of the infections, with preventing the virus from spreading to other bases as a priority," deputy ministry spokesperson Col. Moon Hong-sik said during a regular press briefing.

On Monday, Defense Minister Suh Wook convened an emergency meeting involving major military commanders over the virus situation and ordered all units to review whether service members are properly following antivirus guidelines.

The military reported 149 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114