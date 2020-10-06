 Back To Top
Business

Samsung to spend 39.6b won for 31 research projects

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 6, 2020 - 10:29       Updated : Oct 6, 2020 - 10:29
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
(Samsung Electronics Co.)
Samsung Electronics Co. said Tuesday it will spend more than 39.6 billion won ($34.1 million) for 31 research projects in the areas of basic science, materials engineering and information and communication technology solutions through its foundation.

The South Korean tech giant confirmed the research projects chosen for funding in the second half of 2020, which include studies related to human taste receptors, cell therapy and quadruped walking robots.

Since 2013, Samsung has been funding local scientists under its future technology fostering scheme after endowing a total 1.5 trillion won through its foundation.

It has so far provided 812.5 billion won in funding for 634 research projects at universities and public research institutes in South Korea. (Yonhap)
