Desperate nightclubs sell T-shirts as pandemic losses mount

T-shirt created by nightclub Cakeshop and sold on crowdfunding platform Tumblbug (Tumblbug)



If you see people wearing T-shirts with Cakeshop designs on them, they are more likely to be supporting a nightclub in Itaewon than expressing their love for desserts.



Struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic, nightclubs in Korea are selling T-shirts and other goods.



Cakeshop is one such nightclub, selling goods through crowdfunding platform Tumblbug.



“We approached several cultural spaces which have been suffering due to the coronavirus to jointly find a possible solution to sustain business, by using our online crowdfunding platform,” Tumblbug spokesperson Kwon Soo-hyun told The Korea Herald. “As part of our project we reached out to several nightclubs in Hongdae and Itaewon first, since many of them had to shut down.”



“Like many in our industry, we have been dealing with an unprecedented crisis in the coronavirus pandemic. In May, there was an outbreak in our beloved Itaewon and the government ordered a three-month-long shutdown of all nightlife establishments,” said a Cakeshop official on its crowdfunding page. “Whilst we have been permitted to open since the second week of August, the newly imposed government restrictions make it nearly impossible for us to turn a profit. Now, this reopening with restrictions (is) meaningless to us.”



While explaining its difficult financial difficulties without any government support, the Itaewon nightclub said it decided to receive funding to feel supported by its customers and to mark its eighth anniversary.



T-shirt created jointly by nightclub Henz, located in the Hongdae neighborhood of Seoul, and hip-hop label AOMG (HEIGHTS.)