The number of new real estate agencies in South Korea fell more than 11 percent in August amid a nationwide tumble in housing transactions, data showed.



A total of 1,302 new real estate agencies opened across the nation last month, down 11.3 percent from the previous month, according to the data from the Korea Association of Realtors.



August marked the second consecutive month of on-month decline.



The numbers were 1,468 for July and 1,488 for June. (Yonhap)