 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Illegal Chinese fishing in S. Korea grows increasingly unrestrained: lawmaker

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 15:58       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 15:58
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
HONGSEONG -- Illegal fishing by Chinese boats in South Korean waters has grown increasingly rampant, with reported cases more than doubling from 2017 to 2019, according to a lawmaker Monday.

The number of cases of either arrest or expelling of Chinese fishing boats operating in South Korea's western waters reached 6,543 in 2019, according to Rep. Hong Moon-pyo of the main opposition People Power Party.

The tally represents a 113 percent hike from the 3,074 in 2017.

The lawmaker cited data submitted by the Ministry of Ocean and Fisheries and the Korea Coast Guard.

In 2020, 4,603 cases were reported during the January-August period.

Despite the unrestrained growth of illegal Chinese fishing, corrective measures by South Korean maritime authorities have become increasingly weaker, the lawmaker said.

While arrests of Chinese vessels dropped consistently, from 278 in 2017 to 195 in 2019, expel cases of Chinese boats without penalties climbed sharply, from 2,796 to 6,348. Only five boats were arrested from January to August of this year.

"By arresting and imposing fines on illegal fishing boats, the government can eradicate illegal fishing. But the government is merely heeding potential retaliation from China," Hong argued.

The opposition lawmaker demanded authorities come up with strong measures against illegal fishing activities that threaten the livelihoods of workers in the local fishing industry. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114