 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

No. of young suicidal Koreans doubles in 5 years: lawmaker

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 13:17       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 13:17
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
The number of reported suicide attempts and self-inflicted injuries among young South Koreans nearly doubled from 2015 to 2019, according to a ruling party lawmaker Monday.

The number of those who sought medical attention from either suicide attempts or self harm aged between 9 and 24 reached 9,828 in 2019, according to Rep. Kang Byung-won of the Democratic Party.

On average, 26.9 young Koreans either attempted suicide or suffered from self harm per day. Kang cited data submitted by the health ministry ahead of the ministry's annual parliamentary audit later this week.

Last year's tally represents a near-twofold increase from 4,947 in 2015.

The total reported number of young South Koreans who either tried to take their own lives or caused self harm during the 2015-2019 period amounted to 34,552.

"Extraordinary measures through pan-governmental efforts should be introduced in order to proactively seek out and identify adolescents at high risk of suicide and prevent self-harm attempts," Kang said.

According to the state-run statistics agency Statistics Korea in April, suicide was the leading cause of death among young people in South Korea in 2018, with the suicide rate per 100,000 people aged between 9 and 24 reaching 9.1 in 2018. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114