National

Moon vows S. Korea to play role in global fight against infectious diseases

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 11:13       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 11:13

(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in reaffirmed South Korea's commitment Monday to closer cooperation with the international community in response to the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases.

He was delivering a Facebook message on the occasion of World Korean Day.

"COVID-19 has awakened (us) to the lesson that there shouldn't be a health care blind spot in any place of the globe," Moon wrote.

The government will share South Korea's experience in the fight against the coronavirus and offer humanitarian assistance and development cooperation for a joint response to infectious diseases, he added.

Moon cited South Korea's partnerships with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on strengthening their diagnostic capabilities

He took note of contributions by 7.5 million Koreans living in 193 nations to the development of their homeland.

"Now is the time for their country to play a role," the president stressed. "(The government) will try to give them courage and pride that 'My country, the Republic of Korea, is always with me.'"

Koreans abroad celebrate World Korean Day on Oct. 5. This year, Korean community leaders have skipped their annual gathering in Seoul due to coronavirus concerns. (Yonhap)

