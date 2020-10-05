Pompeo asks for S. Korea's understanding over postponed trip to Seoul

(Ministry Of Foreign Affairs)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and asked for understanding of the postponement of his planned trip to Seoul originally set for this week, the foreign ministry said.



Pompeo called off his visit to Seoul as he cut short his East Asia trip after US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week.



"Secretary Pompeo explained that his visit to South Korea, planned for this week, has been delayed for the US side's inevitable reasons and asked for our side's understanding," the ministry said in a press release.



Kang, in turn, wished for US President Trump and the first lady's swift recovery.



Despite the cancellation of his trip to Seoul, Pompeo still plans to visit Japan for Tuesday's Quad forum involving his counterparts from Australia, India and Japan, in a trip seen as a move to keep an increasingly assertive China in check.



During the talks, Kang also called for Washington's continued support for South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee's bid for the top post of the World Trade Organization. (Yonhap)

