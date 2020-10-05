 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Cold weather hits, first ice seen on Mount Seorak

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:35       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:36
(Seoraksan National Park Office)
(Seoraksan National Park Office)
Cold weather hit the nation Monday morning, with Seoul recording the lowest temperature of this fall and the season's first ice seen in Mount Seorak on the east coast.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said that as of 5 a.m., the mercury dropped to 8.8 C in Seoul, 11.2 C in Incheon, and 8.6 C in Suwon. On average, temperatures nationwide dropped more than 7 C from a day earlier.

In the mountainous Gangwon Province, the temperature fell to 5.4 C in Chuncheon and minus 1.7 on Mount Seorak, the first time it went below zero this autumn.

According to the local meteorological administration, the first ice of the season was also seen in the mountains, four days earlier than last year.

Since 2015, the first ice on Mount Seorak has always been reported in early October, with the exception of 2017, when it was Sept. 29.

In the central region of the country, temperatures ranged from 10.6 C in Cheongju to 8.9 C in Daejeon.

In the southwestern cities of Jeonju and Gwangju, the mercury dropped to 10.3 C and 12.1 C, respectively.

The southeastern cities of Daegu, Busan, Ulsan and Changwon recorded 11.8 C, 14.8 C, 13 C and 12.9, respectively.

The southern resort island of Jeju saw the highest temperature of 17.5 C.

The KMA said the highs are expected to range from 17 to 23 C. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114