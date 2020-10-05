 Back To Top
'Lieutenant' Lee Geun resolves debt conflict

By Lim Jang-won
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:37       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:46
A screen capture shows Lee Geun publicly apologizing Monday. (YouTube)
One of the trainers in the first season of popular YouTube show “Fake Men,” “Lieutenant” Lee Geun uploaded a 91-second video Monday morning announcing that the monetary conflict with one of his acquaintances, identified as Kim, has been resolved and that he has paid back all debt owed to him.

The conflict rose to the surface when Kim posted on Instagram on Friday accusing Lee of not paying back 2 million won ($1,720) he had borrowed. Although Lee posted a video on YouTube the following day claiming that he had paid back the debt with cash and skydiving equipment, Kim denied that had happened.

“I mistakenly thought that I had repaid Kim because of the many transactions in the past and confirmed the facts after meeting with Kim,” Lee said in Monday’s video. “After speaking directly with him, I realized Kim’s claims were correct, and I am very sorry to Kim.”

Lee said in the video that he had paid the amount owed and asked fans to stop attacks against Kim.

Kim also confirmed Lee’s claims by posting on his Instagram and commenting on Lee’s YouTube Video.

“I met Lee Geun when he came to Daejeon. We talked about our different positions and sincerely apologized to each other and reconciled,” said Kim. “Our financial relationship is clean, and we resolved our emotional conflict.”

By Lim Jang-won (ljw@heraldcorp.com)
