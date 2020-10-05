 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK paper lauds leader Kim's care for people ahead of party founding anniv.

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:06       Updated : Oct 5, 2020 - 10:09
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)

North Korea's official newspaper lauded leader Kim Jong-un for putting people ahead of anything else, calling for loyalty to his people-oriented leadership ahead of this week's founding anniversary of the ruling Workers' Party.

"The days and nights of the past nine years all boil down to the people," the Rodong Sinmun said in a commentary, referring to Kim's rule since late 2011. "The top priority and most important thing for our party is to safeguard the lives and homes of our people."

"Not only the prolonged and worsening sanctions blockade but also the fight against the invisible disease and fierce recovery efforts from the border regions to the eastern and western areas have been unprecedented challenges of intensity matching several wars and the most terrible predicament," it added.

The paper called for people's loyalty to Kim, saying that a bright future for the country will be guaranteed if they believe in and follow his leadership despite such multiple challenges currently confronting the country.

The paper also said the party will unveil the "great strategic tasks" in the upcoming party congress scheduled for January, saying that people will see the ruling party's strong commitment to carrying out its obligation of leading the country.

North Korea will mark the 75th party founding anniversary Saturday. North Korean media have recently played up the party's care for the lives of people reeling from the damage done by recent back-to-back typhoons and the fallout of the prolonged fight against COVID-19 and crippling global sanctions. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114