S. Korea’s new daily COVID-19 cases below 100 for 5th day 　

By Ock Hyun-ju

South Korea reported double-digit gains in COVID-19 cases for the fifth consecutive day Monday, but health authorities remain on alert over a potential rebound in infections after the Chuseok holiday.Despite the stabilizing trend, there are concerns over a potential silent spread of the virus, with sources of infection for 18.4 percent of new cases for the past two weeks unknown, as well as sporadic clusters of infections.Adding concerns to another mass infection, a military base in Pocheon, Gyeonggi Province, reported 36 virus cases as of Monday morning, with a source of infection unidentified. The initial three cases were confirmed Sunday. So far, 230 people from the military base were tested for the virus.On Monday, Korea added 73 new coronavirus cases, including 64 locally transmitted, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention AgencyThe country’s new daily COVID-19 case count had been under 100 for each of the previous four days – 64 new cases on Sunday, 75 on Saturday, 63 on Friday and 77 on Thursday – after hitting 113 on Wednesday. This, however, could be due to fewer coronavirus tests being carried out over the holiday period, which ran from Wednesday to Sunday.The country also has a three-day break in the coming weekend, with Hangeul Day falling on Friday.The government designated the period from Sept. 28 to Oct. 11 as a special quarantine period. Level 2 social distancing rules are in place across the nation, with gatherings of more than 50 people indoors or 100 people outdoors prohibited and sporting events being held without spectators. In the Seoul metropolitan area, 11 types of high-risk businesses including karaoke rooms and nightclubs are banned from operating.Health and Welfare Minister Park Neung-hoo said Sunday at a briefing that the government will decide within this week whether to lower or maintain the current level of social distancing after closely monitoring the situation.Of Monday’s locally transmitted cases, the vast majority were in Greater Seoul -- 19 in Seoul, five in neighboring Incheon and 25 in Gyeonggi Province, which surrounds the capital. Outside the Seoul area, five cases were reported in Busan, four in Ulsan, two each in North Jeolla Province and South Chungcheong Province and one each in Daejeon and North Gyeongsang Province.There were nine imported cases. Seven cases were identified while the individuals were under mandatory self-quarantine in Korea, with the other two detected during the quarantine screening process at the border. Four cases were from Europe, three from elsewhere in Asia and two from the United States. Two of the imported cases involved foreign nationals.The number of COVID-19 patients in serious or critical condition was 107 as of Monday.One more person died from the virus, bringing the death toll to 422. The overall fatality rate stands at 1.75 percent.So far, of the 24,164 people confirmed to have contracted the new coronavirus here, 21,886 people have been released from quarantine upon making full recoveries, up 41 from a day earlier. Some 1,856 people are receiving medical treatment under quarantine.