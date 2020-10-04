[Graphic News] Koreans drink 8.5 days per month on average: poll









South Koreans on average consumed alcoholic beverages 8.5 days per month in 2019, a poll showed, with a growing number of people drinking at home this year due to the virus pandemic.



It marked a slight drop from 8.8 days posted in 2017 and 2018, according to the report released by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



Around 43 percent of South Koreans picked beer as their preferred alcoholic beverage, followed by soju, a distilled liquor made with grain, with 25 percent. Another 18 percent said they preferred other traditional drinks. (Yonhap)







