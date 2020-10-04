BTS featured on remix of viral sensation 'Savage Love'

(BTS Official Twitter)

Global K-pop star BTS participated in a remix project for the hit song "Savage Love" by US pop singer Jason Deluro and New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, according to the band's agency Sunday.



BTS lent its singing and rapping to "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) (BTS Remix)," the latest version of "Savage Love," which generated a viral dance challenge movement on the social media platform TikTok earlier this year, according to Big Hit Entertainment.



The 17-year-old producer Jawsh 685 became an internet sensation after his "Laxed (Siren Beat)" went viral on TikTok. Deluro approached Jawsh 685 to turn the song into "Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat)" earlier this year. The track peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.



BTS' participation in the remix is expected to further fuel the song's popularity. The new remix also includes Korean verses. "What those guys are doing right now is huge. I respect them so much," Jawsh 685 said about BTS in a recent interview with Billboard.



The producer added, "I really like seeing how people interpret the beat and do something different with it every time." BTS plans to hold a paid online concert on Oct. 10-11 and release its new studio album "BE (Deluxe Edition)" on Nov. 20.



The band made history by becoming the first South Korean artist to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart last month with its disco-pop single "Dynamite." (Yonhap)