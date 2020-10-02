BLACKPINK hopes to show growth, share positive energy with 1st full album

This image, provided by YG Entertainment, shows K-pop group BLACKPINK. The group released its first full-length album on Friday.(Yonhap)



K-pop group BLACKPINK said Friday it wanted to show its growth as an artist and send out a message of hope and positive energy with its first-ever full-length album.



Earlier in the day, the quartet unveiled the album "The Album," which includes main track "Lovesick Girls" as well as hits that have topped music charts such as "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" featuring Selena Gomez.



"We wanted to not only express various emotions on love but also show girls that have grown up. The lyrics and ambience of 'Pretty Savage' have a feeling of boldness and confidence, and since it's our first album, we wanted to imbue words that people think of when they think of BLACKPINK," Jennie said in a livestreamed press conference.



