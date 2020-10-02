 Back To Top
Entertainment

Preorders for BLACKPINK's upcoming full-length album top 1 mln

By Yonhap
Published : Oct 2, 2020 - 11:36       Updated : Oct 2, 2020 - 11:36

(YG Entertainment)
Preorders for K-pop girl band BLACKPINK's upcoming studio album have topped 1 million, its management agency said Friday.

"The Album," set for official release later in the day, posted 670,000 preorders from South Korea and 340,000 from overseas, YG Entertainment said.

It said if the album records 1 million copies in actual sales in its first week, it will be the most by a K-pop girl group in history.

Eight tracks of the quartet's first full-length album will be available to the public at 1 p.m. Friday, along with the music video of the title song "Lovesick Girls" on YouTube.

Its prereleased songs "How You Like That" and "Ice Cream" have made Billboards Hot 100, with the latter debuting at No. 13, the highest position ever by a female K-pop act.

(Yonhap)

