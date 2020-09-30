 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Korea to expand support to developing nations for virus prevention: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 30, 2020 - 10:22       Updated : Sept 30, 2020 - 10:22


Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (Yonhap)


Korea plans to boost its support for developing countries as part of Seoul's contribution to the international fight against COVID-19, its prime minister said Tuesday.

    "The government will expand humanitarian support and official development assistance (ODA) efforts regarding COVID-19 prevention in developing countries," Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in his pre-recorded speech to the virtual meeting of the United Nations' Initiative on Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond.

    The prime minister also pledged that South Korea, as one of the first countries hit by the pandemic, will "continue to actively share" its experiences, success cases and know-how in terms of attempting to contain the new coronavirus.

    Chung also stressed that the government will submit its revised plan for "nationally determined contributions" (NDC) under the Paris Agreement, the greenhouse gas mitigation agreement within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change reached in 2016.

    In 2016, Seoul set a 2030 target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 37 percent from business-as-usual, or BAU, levels.

    Chung also noted that South Korea is "giving positive consideration" to extending its participation in the G-20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative. The program allows suspension of debt repayment of poor countries until the end of 2020 to concentrate their resources on fighting the pandemic. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114