 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Court upholds ban on Oct. 3 rallies amid COVID-19 woes

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 29, 2020 - 20:43       Updated : Sept 29, 2020 - 22:26

Steel fences to prevent mass rallies have been set up in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Sept. 29, 2020. (Yonhap)
Steel fences to prevent mass rallies have been set up in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Sept. 29, 2020. (Yonhap)
A Seoul court on Tuesday upheld bans on anti-government protests planned for the weekend, including a drive-thru rally, amid concerns over coronavirus infections.

In two separate rulings, the Seoul Administrative Court rejected requests by conservative civic groups to suspend Seoul authorities' bans on their plans to hold rallies in the capital on Oct. 3, the National Foundation Day.

One organization, which had led mass anti-government demonstrations in Gwanghwamun, central Seoul, on Aug. 15, had planned to hold a rally in the same place with 1,000 participants on Saturday.

"The ban appears to have been imposed in consideration that more than 1000 people are expected to participate and (the organizers) lacked rational and concrete measures to prevent infection," judge Jang Nak-won of the court said in the ruling against the group's complaint.

"It does not constitute a violation of freedom of assembly," he added.

Following the ruling, the group said it will hold one-man rallies in Gwanghwamun, urging participants to gather there while following anti-virus rules. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114