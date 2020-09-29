 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Former prosecutor at center of #MeToo scandal acquitted in retrial of power abuse case

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 29, 2020 - 17:30       Updated : Sept 29, 2020 - 17:30
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
In a retrial of a power abuse case that sparked the #MeToo movement in 2018, a former senior prosecutor was acquitted of disadvantaging a junior colleague from work to cover up his sexual harassment of her.

The Seoul Central District Court's Appellate Division on Tuesday acquitted Ahn Tae-geun of the charges of abuse of power, overturning a two-year prison sentence delivered by the same court for him in July 2019.

The retrial came after the Supreme Court ordered the lower court in January to reconsider the prison sentence for the former prosecutor, saying his acts do not fully constitute abuse of power.

Ahn, who had also served as a bureau director at the justice ministry, was accused of groping Seo Ji-hyun, a female prosecutor, during a funeral dinner in 2010 and later reassigning her to an office in the southern coastal city of Tongyeong as rumors of his sexual abuse began to spread within the prosecution.

"It is difficult to view Seo's transfer to the prosecution's Tongyeong branch office as violating the principles and standards on prosecutorial personnel reshuffles," the court said in its acquittal ruling.

In January 2018, Seo revealed the incident at an interview with local broadcaster JTBC, triggering a series of similar statements by other women in various sectors, including politics, sports, and culture, which later evolved into a nationwide #MeToo movement.

A special investigative team that launched a probe following Seo's revelation in 2018 charged Ahn with abusing his power to influence the personnel reshuffle and relocate Seo, to prevent the allegations from spreading and hurting his reputation.

While Ahn denied his charges, a Seoul district court ruled in favor of Seo in early 2019, handing down a two-year jail term to him. Then the Seoul appellate court upheld the prison sentence in July of the same year.

The lower courts have acknowledged that the sexual abuse happened, but no legal decision could be made, as the deadline for a victim to accuse the perpetrator has expired. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114