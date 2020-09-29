BTS performs 'IDOL' on Jimmy Fallon show

(Big Hit Entertainment)

Dressed in the traditional Korean attire of "hanbok," K-pop superstars BTS on Tuesday (Korean time) opened the "BTS Week" special on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" with its hit song "IDOL."



The show's weeklong series running for five days through Friday is designed to showcase different music performances of the seven-member band each night, including live performances, comedy bits and virtual interviews.



In a prerecorded live stage performance presented for the first day of "BTS Week," BTS performed "IDOL" (2018) in front of Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbok Palace at night.



Wearing black hanbok, they danced to the lead single from their 2018 compilation album "Love Yourself: Answer," layered with classical Korean rhythms and folk percussion sounds.



Geunjeongjeon, the throne hall where official royal events like coronation ceremonies were held during the 1392-1910 Joseon Dynasty, has rarely been opened to a pop artist for a performance.



BTS also sang "Dynamite," its latest Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 hit, with host Jimmy Fallon and other musicians.



The septet will make more appearances for "BTS Week" of NBC's late-night show until Friday. (Yonhap)

