 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Officer at arms procurement agency tests positive for virus

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 29, 2020 - 11:04       Updated : Sept 29, 2020 - 11:04
(Yonhap)
(Yonhap)
An Air Force officer working at the arms procurement agency has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

The officer at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration is believed to have been infected with COVID-19 after his wife tested positive for the virus, according to officials.

He was among 22 agency officials who went through the virus test and quarantined after his wife, who also works at the agency, tested positive for the virus last week in the first virus case among the agency personnel.

The newly confirmed patient originally tested negative for the virus but was confirmed to have the virus earlier in the day after feeling ill, officials said.

The latest case raised the number of virus cases at the agency to two.

Among service members and military-related individuals, 112 have been infected so far. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114