Officer at arms procurement agency tests positive for virus

An Air Force officer working at the arms procurement agency has tested positive for the new coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.



The officer at the Defense Acquisition Program Administration is believed to have been infected with COVID-19 after his wife tested positive for the virus, according to officials.



He was among 22 agency officials who went through the virus test and quarantined after his wife, who also works at the agency, tested positive for the virus last week in the first virus case among the agency personnel.



The newly confirmed patient originally tested negative for the virus but was confirmed to have the virus earlier in the day after feeling ill, officials said.



The latest case raised the number of virus cases at the agency to two.



